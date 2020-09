David Lawrence Kriner, 42, of Gillett, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born on Sept. 11, 1978 in Wellsboro, a son of Mark and Luanne (Bartlett) Kriner. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Contributions may be made the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com