David Leo Foil, II, 50, of Gaines, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after an extended battle with cancer.
Dave was born on Jan. 14, 1969, son of David Leo Foil of Mexico, N.Y. and the late Carol Sue (Allman) Benson. He married the former Tracy R. Osgood on May 7, 1988 and they have celebrated 31 years of marriage together.
Dave owned and operated Foil's Disposal Services, Gaines, with his wife Tracy.
Dave enjoyed being C-Pop to his grandchildren and snuggling with his dogs. He also enjoyed kart racing, horseshoes, snowmobiling and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his father, David, and his wife, Tracy, Dave is survived by two daughters, Ashlee Foil of Galeton and Paige Foil of Gaines; four granddaughters, Keira Foil-Smith, Natalee Yen, Finlee Yen and Piper Yen; five brothers, Jody Foil, Joel Foil, Bob Benson, Tom Benson and Jason Foil; three sisters, Julie Foil, Krissi Foil and Carolsue Holley, his step-father, Gene Benson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Dave was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Benson, a brother at birth and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of Dave's life will be announced at a later date. Family suggest memorial contributions be made to Tracy Foil, 55 Watrous St., Gaines, PA 16921 to help towards funeral expenses.
Arrangements in the care of the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Dave, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019