David W. Schoonover, Jr., 45, of North Bend, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Bucktail Medical Center in Renovo.
He was born on July 20, 1974 in Lock Haven, a son of David and Doris (Gunn) Schoonover, Sr. David worked as a truck driver for RDS disposal company and previously worked for First Quality Tissues, Truck Lite and PennDot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and his dog "Krissy."
David is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Jennifer) Schoonover of Lock Haven, Jim (Sherry) Stidfole of Westfield, and Ray Stidfole of Liverpoole, OH; four sisters, Lori (Ray) Hill of Dover, DE, Delores (Ivan) Baker of Nicholson, Brenda Schoonover of Emporium, and Dori (Scott) Hand of Renovo; a son, Evan Schoonover of Renovo; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; a step daughter, Lindsay Wilson of Downington; and his former wife, Jill Intallura of Renovo. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. at the Renovo Fire Hall, 230 11th St., Renovo. A memorial service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with Martha Sykes officiating with a luncheon to follow. A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2020