Dean Terry Buffard, 84, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away peacefully April 28, 2020.
He grew up in Knoxville, where he worked with his grandparents in the commercial florist greenhouses and learned to love gardening and landscaping, a love which continued throughout his life.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 20 years. He continued his life of service in the Army Air Force Exchange Service an additional 20 years.
After retiring in Albuquerque, N.M., he served the Disabled American Veterans in various capacities, including as DAV Commander.
He was a man with a true servant's heart, and he served in his church during his 20 years in Albuquerque.
He was a devoted husband for 62 years to the love of his life, Velma, and a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by a son, Terry (Rita); daughter, Tina Jones (Michael); grandchildren, Kyle Buffard, Jazmin Jones, Asher Jones, and Kaelyn Buffard, and great-granddaughters, Zoey, Bella, and Layla. He is also survived by brothers Elliott (Jane) and Charles "Chuck," and sisters, Brenda Bliss, Sharell Barthol (JR), and Jennifer Buffard, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma, and his parents, Elie B Buffard, Jr. and Marjorie "Jean" Buffard.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Due to current restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held on a later date. www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 6 to May 14, 2020.