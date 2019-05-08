Debbie M. Tombs Swimley, 48 of Tidioute, formerly of Westfield, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Titusville. Born Aug. 19, 1970 in Andrews Settlement, she was the daughter of Charles and Ila Smith.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Karl Swimley; sons, Nicklous Binckley of West Jefferson, Ohio and Derek Tombs of Tidioute; three step-children, Dakota, Garret and Abigail Swimley of Grand Junction, Colo.; her father, Charles Smith; siblings, Darla, Donna, Shannon, Wendy, Teddy and Terry and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila and a brother, Brian Smith.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield, on Thursday, from 6 – 8 p.m..
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 8 to May 15, 2019