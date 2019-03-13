Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra K. (Johnson) Covert. View Sign



Debra K. Covert was born Dec. 17, 1952 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro to Philip and Joan Johnson.

She graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1970, married Terry Covert Sr. In 1972, and tudied cosmetology and became a beautician shortly after high school.

She owned and operated her own hair salon. She later became an administrative assistant for Citizens and Northern Bank in Wellsboro.

She then moved to Oxford, N.C. in 1995 and worked for United Way. From 2001 to 2008 she worked for Camp E-ten-etu Youth Alternatives as an administrative assistant. Debra was also known for her charity work with the Durham Harley Owner's Group. She is well known for her smile and loving compassion. Debra was always the one to help out those in need. She will truly be missed and remembered forever.

Debra is survived by her children, Terry Covert Jr. of Oxford, N.C., Paul Covert of Norlina, N.C., and Pete Boergerman of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Kynnedy Covert of Clearwater, Fla., Jayden and Cameron Covert of Norlina, N.C., Michael Evans of Norlina, N.C.; sibling Kelsey Johnson of Painted Post, N.Y.; stepmother Lori Johnson of Horseheads, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by infant son Tavis Covert; sister Cheri Johnson Ingerick; husband Terry Covert Sr.; parents Philip A. Johnson and Joan E. Comfort Johnson, all of Wellsboro.

