Debra Kay Blackwell, 64, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home after a brave and courageous fight with cancer.

Deb was born May 10, 1954, a daughter to John and Wanda (Winnie) Blackwell. She lived near Morris, for most of her life. She worked at the former Wundies of Liberty and then Highland Chocolates for many years. Deb enjoyed her memories of camping and traveling with her family and friends. She liked to crochet, cross stitch and always looked forward to going to the mall and a movie with her friends.

She will be sadly missed by her mother, Wanda Blackwell, and her surviving family, brothers, Robert (Kathy) Blackwell, Gary (Joan) Blackwell, Greg (Sherry) Blackwell; sister, Diana Mazzullo; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and her friends at Highland Chocolates and Pinnacle Towers. Deb was preceded in death by her father, John, and her sister, Joanne Blackwell Mitstifer.

In keeping with Deb's wishes, no funeral are services are to be held and she will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Morris. Memorial donations can be made in Debra's name to Partners in Progress, 332 S. Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro.