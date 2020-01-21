Home

DELMORE WILLIAM SCHRINER SR.


1936 - 2020
DELMORE WILLIAM SCHRINER SR. Obituary
Delmore W. "Del" Schriner, 83, of Wellsboro, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, exactly 18 years after the death of his beloved sister, Edwina "Tedder" Schriner.
He was born on May 26, 1936 in Morris, a son of the late Edward and Clora (Saunders) Schriner.
Del was a Korean War Veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force, worked in construction and was a self-employed chain link fence installer for many years. For many years, he served as a supervisor at Duncan Township, where he faithfully maintained the roads. He enjoyed a friendly game of poker with friends, a good Texas hot, and continued to work and stay busy until a few months before his death.
He is survived by a son, Del (Debbie) Schriner, Jr. of Wellsboro; four daughters: Natalie (Francis) Kennedy of Wellsboro, Sandra Buchko of Manassas, Va., Dolly (Glen) Thomason of Manassas, Va., Cheryl (Jeff) Beckman of Wellsboro; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; longtime friend Donald Porter of Knox; special niece Denise (Dave) Andrews of Liberty; and many friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents and sister, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Lyle Vail, Merton Vail, Durwood Schriner, and sisters Iris Brown and Clora "Ginny" Miller.
Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. A time of remembrance to celebrate Del's life will be held sometime this spring.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
