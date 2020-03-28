|
|
Delores L. (Lemanski) Strasser passed away on March 24, 2020 at Carleton Senior Care in Wellsboro.
She was born in Stevens Point, Wis. She was a loving mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Delores was born April 29, 1949 to Henry and Tilly (Kurszewski) Lemanski of Rosholt, Wis.
She graduated from Rosholt High School in 1967.
She leaves behind two brothers, John (Chris) Lemanski of Milwaukee, Wis. and Robert Lemanski of Rosholt, Wis. and four sisters, Edith Grulkowski of Milwaukee, Wis., Connie (Ray) Sheptoski of Rothschild, Wis., Irene (Roger) Wierzba of Osceola, Wis. and Linda Johnson of Stevens Point, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Delores also leaves behind one daughter, Rebecca (John) Steeves of Manitowoc, Wis.; a son, Norman (Hailee) Strasser of Manitowoc, Wis. and eight grandchildren.
She was loved by many friends both in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Delores was proceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Tilly Lemanski; one son, Henry Strasser; her long- time boyfriend, Leon Miller; one brother-in-law, Ray Grulkowski and three nieces.
Funeral services will be private and the family is being assisted by Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 28 to Apr. 9, 2020