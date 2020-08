Deloris D. Brimmer, 63, of Hershey, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at her home. Born July 17, 1957 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Ernest and Patricia (Corwin) Brimmer. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, N.Y. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com