Delos Peter Lowe, 68, of Elkland, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on Oct. 1, 1951, a son of Maurice and Jane (Sutley) Lowe.
Delos is survived by his brother, Philip (Mattie) Lowe of Covington; and two sisters, Diana Baker of Landisville, PA, and Hazel (Scott) Russell of Hornley, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Delores Lowe.
In honoring Delos' wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Nelson Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019