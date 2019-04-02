Dennis D. Copley, 69, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, March 31, 2019.
He was born July 8, 1949 in Wellsboro, a son of the late Chauncey H. and Mary E. (Wilson) Copley and was the husband of Kathleen F. (Lyon) Copley.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, his donkeys and he loved his family.
He was formerly employed by Dietrich's Milk Products, Middlebury Center.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathleen Copley of Wellsboro, son, Steven Copley of Wellsboro, daughter, Karen (Brian) Sherman of Queen Creek, Ariz., sister, Marcie Borden of Wellsboro, grandson, Brodie Sherman, special friend,: Mike Dickinson, Annette Geneski and Sylvia Smith.
He was predeceased by a son, Kevin Copley and a grandson, Cameron Copley.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019