|
|
Dennis J. Brucklacher, 71, son of Merle and Viola Brucklacher, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Santa Clara, CA, from complications of the flu and years of multiple sclerosis.
Born Aug. 13, 1948 and growing up in Wellsboro, Denny became an Eagle Scout and wrestled on the high school team. After attending the Pennsylvania State University and earning a bachelor's degree in mathematics, he enlisted in the Navy Air Force and became an instructor of jet pilots, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.
For more than 40 years, Denny experienced disabling effects from multiple sclerosis, facing the disease with resolve and courage, supported by his love of family, God and friends.
He is survived by his two children, Kelly (Darren) Penfield of Santa Clara, CA and Brett (Jan) Brucklacher of Santa Rosa, CA; three grandchildren, Jessica Penfield, Justin Penfield and Maile Brucklacher; and two brothers, Tom (Kim) Brucklacher of Sparks, NV, and Barry (Jane) Brucklacher of Mansfield.
Denny will be buried next to his parents in the Balls Mills Cemetery in Balls Mills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or to the in Denny's name.
Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of Flowers, San Jose, CA. chapelofflowersfuneral.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020