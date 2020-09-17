Dennis K. Moard, 77, of Harrison Valley, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born to the late Walter and Pearl (Robelen) Moard in Middletown, Conn. and lived the first part of his life in East Hampton, Conn. Dennis graduated East Hampton High School in 1961 and attended Ward School of Electronics, graduating in 1963 as an Engineering Technician in Industrial Technology.
He joined the US Air Force, was honorably discharged and worked as a computer programmer for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and United Technologies in East Hartford, CT. In 1984 he moved to Harrison Valley to fulfill his dream of homesteading and living in the woods. Not long after moving to Harrison Valley, he worked part time in the fishing department of Ackley & Son in Westfield.
Dennis will be remembered by those who knew him for his love of the outdoors including all types of hunting, trapping and especially fishing. He also loved motorcycles and music of all kinds, especially The Blues. During his life he was an avid gardener, a skilled taxidermist and an incredible story-teller.
He loved to tinker and invent and he could fix almost anything. Always grounded in reality, he was someone you could count on for an honest forthright opinion. He was someone you could trust. He was a special Dad, a caring brother and a loyal friend.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Corinne (Moard) Megner of Florida and his beloved wife, Kathleen (Whitcomb) Moard who he missed every day. He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Vicente and her husband, Joe of Glastonbury, Conn.; his son, Daniel Moard of Hebron, Conn.; sister, Donna (Moard) Marsden of Bluffton, S.C.; a grandson, granddaughter and great granddaughter, all of Connecticut, plus extended family and many friends.
At the request of the family, there will be no services and burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfunerlhome.com.