Dennis Maynard, 61, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born on Sept. 13, 1958 in Port Allegany, a son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Helen M. (Samson) Maynard.He was married to Cindy M. (Lampman) Maynard and was a Little League coach for many years. He was a lung transplant recipient who enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Penn State Football and New York Yankees fan.Dennis was a family man through and through and he cherished spending time with his wife, children and beloved pets. He was very much looking forward to meeting and spoiling his first grandchild this fall. Dennis rarely met a stranger and he greatly enjoyed visiting friends he ran into in town.He is survived by his wife Cindy Maynard of Wellsboro; son, Brett Maynard; two daughters, Sara Maynard and Laura (Derek) Reed all of Wellsboro; brother, Robert Maynard of Wellsboro; sisters, Barbara Maynard of Reading and Carla Maynard of Jim Thorpe.A family graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cindy Maynard to help with medical expenses.Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro