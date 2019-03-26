Derek E. Wilkinson, 73, of Wellsboro, formerly of Pottstown, died Thursday, March 21, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek E. Wilkinson.
He was born Feb. 9, 1946 in Portsmouth, England, a son of Albert and Edna (Cotton) Wilkinson.
He was married to Cecelia (Hogan) Wilkinson and enjoyed his flower gardens, mowing the lawn and spending time with his grandchildren.
Derek was a member of the Holliday Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Middlebury Center, and was formerly employed by Weiss Brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Wilkinson, son, James (Mariah) Wilkinson of Little Marsh, daughter, Terri (Dave) Mokrejs of Elverson, Margaret Foster of Wellsboro, brothers, Norman (Linda) Wilkinson of Reading, David Leonard of England, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Ohanesian.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at the Holliday Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Middlebury Center, with the Rev. Erik Ferguson and the Rev. Samuel Seaman officiating.
Interment will be in the Pughtown Baptist Church Cemetery, Pughtown.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019