DEWEY T. WHITFORD JR.


1928 - 2020
DEWEY T. WHITFORD JR. Obituary
Dewey T. Whitford Jr., 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 20, 1928 in Valois, NY to Dewey T. and Roberta (Barnes) Whitford, Sr. He graduated with a business degree from Syracuse University. He worked extensively in the trucking industry for Ithaca Delivery, Taynton's and finally Conway Trucking. On Jan. 28, 1950 he married Barbara L. Hoag, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. During WW II he served his country in the US Army.
Dewey was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro since 1971. He was a numismatist, and as a half-dollar specialist, his love for old rare coins was equal to his love for the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants.
Dewey is survived by: three sons: William Whitford (Valerie) of Williamsburg, VA, Philip Whitford (Susan) of Wellsboro, and Theodore Whitford (Linda) of Pinon Hills, CA; three daughters: June Whitford (Steve Kelly) of Meriden, CT, Deborah Northrop (Mark) of Wellsboro, and Shirley Schnettler (Joseph) of St. Peters, MO; a special friend: Pat Garverick of Roaring Branch; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Barbara, and an infant great-great-granddaughter.
A private graveside service will be held on a later date at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. If desired, his family asks that donations in his name be made to: First Baptist Church Music Department, 25 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020
