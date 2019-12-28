Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD HERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD ANTHONY ROBERT HERMAN SR.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD ANTHONY ROBERT HERMAN SR. Obituary
Donald Anthony Robert Herman, Sr., a loving husband, father and grandfather, 59, of Elkland, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home with his family.
He was born on May 31, 1960 in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of Donald and Gwen "Aurel" (Sebring) Herman. Donald married the love of his life, Carla (Warren) Herman, on Jan. 1, 2004. He was a produce manager for Big M and enjoyed hanging out with friends, basket making, camping, barbequing, and being with his family.
Doni is survived by his wife, Carla; six children, Natasha Herman of Georgetown, Texas, Kyle (Sabre) Herman of Elkland, Karly Herman of Elmira, N.Y., Christie Tubbs of Lindley, N.Y., Jason (Danielle) Bovee of Nelson and Jennifer Bovee of Knoxville; three siblings, DonAnn Gleason of Elkland, Darryl Herman of Tioga, and Nancy Kay (Doug) Mannon of Seattle, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and a beloved son, Donald Anthony Robert Herman, Jr. "DJ."
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -