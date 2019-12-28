|
Donald Anthony Robert Herman, Sr., a loving husband, father and grandfather, 59, of Elkland, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home with his family.
He was born on May 31, 1960 in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of Donald and Gwen "Aurel" (Sebring) Herman. Donald married the love of his life, Carla (Warren) Herman, on Jan. 1, 2004. He was a produce manager for Big M and enjoyed hanging out with friends, basket making, camping, barbequing, and being with his family.
Doni is survived by his wife, Carla; six children, Natasha Herman of Georgetown, Texas, Kyle (Sabre) Herman of Elkland, Karly Herman of Elmira, N.Y., Christie Tubbs of Lindley, N.Y., Jason (Danielle) Bovee of Nelson and Jennifer Bovee of Knoxville; three siblings, DonAnn Gleason of Elkland, Darryl Herman of Tioga, and Nancy Kay (Doug) Mannon of Seattle, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and a beloved son, Donald Anthony Robert Herman, Jr. "DJ."
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020