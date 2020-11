Donald E. Earle, 72, of Nelson, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. Don served in the U.S. Army. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.