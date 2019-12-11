|
|
Donald Guy Shinn, 75, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Williamsport Hospital.
Known as Guy or Don to family and friends, he approached life with a wit and goodness of heart unmatched by many.
He was born in California ('the land of fruit and nuts," as he said) on Sept. 21, 1944, he was the eldest son of the late Earl and Marie Kramer Shinn.
Guy graduated from Liberty Junior-Senior high school, and then received a B.S. degree in History/Social Studies in 1966 from Mansfield University. He also earned a Maryland State Masters equivalency from University of Maryland. He taught junior high school for eight years at Anne Arundel County Public Schools near Baltimore, Md., before moving back home to partner on the family dairy farm. Don farmed for 25 years before moving on to become a pipeline construction inspector under contract to Pennsylvania American Water, through the company McKissack & McKissack. He retired in 2013 after 14 years.
Guy collected automatic watches and was the original owner of a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, which he was very proud of. He enjoyed his cats, watching birds, playing on the computer, eating sea food, riding around the fields in his side-by-side, playing Rummy, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and spending time with family and friends, especially his two grandsons.
His intelligence and humor enriched the lives of many. We did not want to lose him and he did not want to leave us, but the universe had other plans. He will be sadly and forever missed.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, JoAnn; a daughter, Romy (Frank) Piccolella, of Liberty; two grandsons, Frankie and Andrew; a sister, Earlene "Missie" (Gordon) Colson, of Nashville, Tenn.; a brother, Alan "Pete" (Marcie) Shinn, of Canton; and a special brother-in-law, John Levandoski, of Blossburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg. The funeral service will be for immediate family. Interment will be at the cemetery at Friedens Lutheran Church, Liberty.
Though he loved flowers, Guy, would have liked his friends to send donations in his memory to the Meow House, 314 Deckman Hollow Road, Williamsport, PA 17701. As he said, "The 2nd mouse gets the cheese."
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019