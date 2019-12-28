|
|
Donald H. Blackwell, I, 89, of Blackwell, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at The Green Home in Wellsboro.
Born Feb. 21, 1930 to Enoch and Gladys (Hilborn) Blackwell in Blackwell, Donald attended Girard College in Philadelphia, prior to graduating from North Side High School in Corning, N.Y. Donald served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force, and on Oct. 3, 1959 married Martha Kocourek, with whom he enjoyed 60 years of marriage. He was a Methodist, the Chief Clerk of Tioga County, served on the board for both Tri-County and Wellsboro Electric, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing golf, fishing and gardening.
Donald is survived by his wife Martha; three sons, Jay Blackwell (Kelly) of Mechanicsburg, Chip Blackwell of Morris, and Mark Blackwell of Liberty; two grandchildren, Brendan and Haley Blackwell, both of Mechanicsburg, a great-granddaughter Kiyana Blackwell of Mechanicsburg; and a brother, Burdette Blackwell (Wilma) of Warner Robbins, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Enoch, Jesse, Theryl, and Lane Blackwell; and two sisters, Joan Flick and June Smith.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Donald's life on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home with pastor Sherry Butters officiating. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family requests that those wishing to make a donation in Donald's name do so to a . To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020