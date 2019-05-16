Donald N. Howe Sr. (1926 - 2019)
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Donald N. Howe, Sr., 93, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He was born Feb. 16, 1926 in Ovid, N.Y., a son of the late Elmer and Rebecca (Hunsinger) Howe and was the husband of the late Eunice (Rose) Howe.
He enjoyed hunting and going camping.
Don was a retired WWII veteran serving with the U.S. Army and had worked for Corning Glass Works for 40 years.
He is survived by a special niece and nephew, Carole and Dick Frank of Wellsboro, and several other nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by a son, Donald N. Howe, Jr. in 1969.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brett Kennedy officiating.
Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 16 to May 23, 2019
