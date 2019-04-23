|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD W. SHERMAN.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald W. Sherman, 81, Ness City, Kansas, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Cedar Village Long Term Care, Ness City, Kan.
Mr. Sherman was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Mansfield, the son of Lyle Bert and Iva Matilda (Smith) Sherman. He was a resident of Penrose, Colo., moving briefly to La Crosse, Kansas, before becoming a resident of Cedar Village, Ness City, Kansas, in February 2018. A 1956 graduate of Mansfield High School, Mansfield, he was a system installer for Cable Television for 44 years before his retirement.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and the Army National Guard.
On July 23, 1965, he married Sharon Burdick at Florida, Mass.
Survivors include: his wife, Sharon Sherman, Buffalo, Okla.; three sons, Donald Sherman (Sue), Williamsport, Wes Sherman (Rhoda), La Crosse, Kan., and Russell Sherman (Claudia), Corpus Christi, Texas; one daughter, Tammy Foster (Nic), Buffalo, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Lynn Sherman, Mansfield, Joseph Sherman, Tioga, Milton Sherman, Troy, and Walter Sherman, Mansfield; and two sisters, Delphine Copp, Wellsboro, and Mable Bradley, Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Dale Sherman; one brother, Arthur Sherman; and one sister, Dorothy Smith.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Church visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kan.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kan., with Pastor Mark Sizemore officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kan.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to Cedar Village Long Term Care, Ness City, Kan.
Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.
Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine St., PO Box 550, La Crosse, Kan.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|