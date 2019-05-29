Donna Benson Doughty, 91, of Mansfield, passed away May 26, 2019, at Bradford County Manor, Troy.
She was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Roseville, the daughter of Luther and Leila Beiver Benson.
Growing up in nearby Roseville, Donna graduated from Mansfield High School.
Upon graduation she worked in Elmira, N.Y. as a secretary, supporting a company involved in the WWII logistics effort.
She soon married and moved to the Mansfield area where she became the first hired employee of the newly founded Mansfield Penny Saver, a newspaper business that continues to this day.
She and her husband operated a dairy farm for many years before retiring from the business in the early 1970's.
Donna is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Thomas and Karen Doughty of Avon Park, Fla., Mickey and Lou Ann Doughty of Blandon; Bruce Doughty of Mansfield; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Kerry VanNote of Towanda, Sheila and David Langan of Brodheadsville; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roswell, in 2011, and her sister, Venita Parker.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
