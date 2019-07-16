Donna J. Freeman, 60, of Westfield, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the UPMC Cole Hospital in Coudersport.

Born Oct. 25, 1958 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Viola (Crane) Reynolds.

Donna attended the Pentecostal Revival Center.

She enjoyed baking, cross-stitch and putting on holiday dinners.

Donna is survived by her husband, Curry Freeman of Westfield; a son, Devan Campbell of Wellsboro; step-children, William and Holly Freeman of Texas; sister, Dianne (Tim) Buch of Westfield; nine step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Carrie Campbell and a brother, Lyle Reynolds.

Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield Monday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Schoonover officiating.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 East Second St. Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the family to help with funeral expenses. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 16 to July 23, 2019