Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA L. (HINKLEY) MARTIN


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA L. (HINKLEY) MARTIN Obituary
Donna L. Martin, 73, of Galeton, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born on Dec. 11, 1946 in Coudersport, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Mewherter) Hinkley.
She was a 1964 graduate of Galeton High School.
On Oct. 9, 1966, she married Robert Martin, who survives. Donna and Bob co-owned and operated Martin's General Store in Galeton for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, was a member and a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, was a member of the Galeton Women of the Moose, was a member of the Galeton Library Board for over 50 years and was a past president, and she was the first female employee of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bob, are a son, Justin (Jalaine) Martin of Manassas, Va., and a brother, Howard (Linda) Hinkley of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by a son, Timothy Martin and a sister, Wanda Zeigler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Galeton Moose or to the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -