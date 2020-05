Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Lee (Manchester) Rasmussen, 65, of Tioga, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1954 in Rochester, N.Y., a daughter of the late John C. Manchester and Margaret "Peggy" (Robinson) Stephen of Troy. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com.

