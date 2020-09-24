Doris A. (Bean) Wetmore, 90, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at The Green Home.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1929 in Lansdale, a daughter of Oliver and Alice (Gruver) Bean. Doris celebrated 66 years of marriage to the late Thomas J. Wetmore.
She was a secretary for American Tile Company, Lansdale, Hatfield Township, Agway and Wingate Insurance, Wellsboro, and a founding member of Hope Lutheran Church, Wellsboro. She built three logs home with her family, enjoyed big band dancing in her youth, flowers, bird watching and reading. Doris loved cross-country car trips with her husband to National Parks; Bryce Canyon their favorite. She had the most beautiful smile and laugh and was devoted to her family.
Doris is survived by her four children and their spouses, The Rev. Cheryl L. Berner of Auburndale, Fla., Mark T. (Teresa) Wetmore of Doylestown, Janet L. (Rainer) Gehresof Wallkill, N.Y. and Joyce A. (James) Zentmeyer of Davisburg, Mich.; seven grandchildren: Michelle, Brian, Andrew, Joshua, Peter, Thomas, and Grace and her sister Jean (Dick) Cooper of Lenhartsville; six great-grandchildren, Christopher, Cameron, Owen, Caleb, Ashley and Lacey and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A family graveside service will be held at Wellsboro Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life Gathering later in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Tioga County, 457 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family.www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com