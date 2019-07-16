Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS F. (French) CLARK


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS F. (French) CLARK Obituary
Doris F. Clark, 96, formerly of Ulysses and Harrison Valley, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Wheaton's Personal Care Home, Westfield.
Born Nov. 21, 1922, in Whitesville, N.Y., she was the daughter of William and Hattie R. Whitman French.
On June 16, 1973, in Harrison Valley, she married Francis E. Clark, who predeceased her in 1996.
Doris owned and operated a beauty shop in Harrison Valley for many years.
She was a member of the Harrison Valley Federated Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Tracey Stermer; four grandchildren, Benjamin Swan, Morgan (Timothy) LeRoyer, Ashley (Nicolas) Zackowitz, and Robert J. (Rebekah) Ace; several great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; a nephew, Darrell (Patti) Gamble; nieces, Phyllis Scardina, Bonnie Gamble, and Bonnie Louise Swartley; and a step-daughter, Caroline Jones.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie J. McGuire; sisters, Ruth F. Gamble and Bonnie Miller; a nephew, Quentin A. Gamble; and step-sons, Thomas F. Clark and Richard A. Clark.
Memorials may be made to the Harrrison Valley Federated Church, Harrison Valley, PA 16927.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, in Ulysses Cemetery. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 16 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now