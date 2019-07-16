Doris F. Clark, 96, formerly of Ulysses and Harrison Valley, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Wheaton's Personal Care Home, Westfield.

Born Nov. 21, 1922, in Whitesville, N.Y., she was the daughter of William and Hattie R. Whitman French.

On June 16, 1973, in Harrison Valley, she married Francis E. Clark, who predeceased her in 1996.

Doris owned and operated a beauty shop in Harrison Valley for many years.

She was a member of the Harrison Valley Federated Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Tracey Stermer; four grandchildren, Benjamin Swan, Morgan (Timothy) LeRoyer, Ashley (Nicolas) Zackowitz, and Robert J. (Rebekah) Ace; several great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; a nephew, Darrell (Patti) Gamble; nieces, Phyllis Scardina, Bonnie Gamble, and Bonnie Louise Swartley; and a step-daughter, Caroline Jones.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie J. McGuire; sisters, Ruth F. Gamble and Bonnie Miller; a nephew, Quentin A. Gamble; and step-sons, Thomas F. Clark and Richard A. Clark.

Memorials may be made to the Harrrison Valley Federated Church, Harrison Valley, PA 16927.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, in Ulysses Cemetery. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 16 to July 23, 2019