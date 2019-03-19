Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris L. (Boyd) Hulslander. View Sign



Doris was born March 27, 1930 in Grover, a daughter of Robert and Eva (Elliott) Boyd. She was the wife of the late Frederick L. Hulslander who died July 23, 2007.

Doris is survived by her son, John Hulslander of Elmira Heights, N.Y.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis (Eileen) Boyd of Fayetteville, Larry (Karen) Boyd of Whitehall, Dennis (Vickie) Boyd of LeRoy, PA; sister and brother in-law Betty (Allen) Taylor of Canton; and special friend Lyn Silvernail of Horseheads, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra Jones in 2015 and Harry Jones in 2017.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S Main St., Mansfield.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Hart officiating.

Burial will take place in State Road Cemetery in Mainesburg.

