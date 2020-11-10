After spending 89 years on this earth, Doris Louise Boisselle (nee Kantner) died peacefully at Broad Acres Nursing Home on Nov. 8, 2020. Her family will be eternally grateful for the care and companionship provided by the staff.
Doris was born July 14, 1931 in Philadelphia. She raised her family in Bucks County and is survived by her six children, Denise, Dolly, Jeanne, Joe (Tami), Marce (Tom) and Mark (Sue). Watching her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild experience life brought her many smiles. She found comfort in her final years by reading her bible.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Fred Unckel, in 2019. They had spent many years exploring the wonders of our great country before settling in Wellsboro. Her days were spent expressing her creativity through knitting, crocheting and working with ceramics. Nature and its inhabitants always bought joy to her life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Easton Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, has been entrusted with the arrangements.