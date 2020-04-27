|
Doris Marie (Anderson Bodie) Talbot, 87, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Country Terrace Personal Care Home.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1933 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob Anderson and Velma Anderson Bodie McLeLand.
Doris was married to Richard Nathan Talbot for 65 years.
She was a bookkeeper, homemaker and attended the Church of New Covenant in Mansfield. Doris enjoyed sewing, needle work, card making, and crafts.
Doris is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (Scott) Bastian of Mansfield and Denise (Michael) Garrison of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Noal (Jill) Bastian, Drew Bastian, Brittany (Brendan Evans) Garrison, Scott (Ed Tucker)
Garrison and three great-grandchildren, Gill Garrison-Evans, and Quinton and Elsie Bastian.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
In honoring Doris' wishes, there will be no services. Doris and her husband will be buried together in Bath National Cemetery.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 Rte. 6, Wellsboro, PA, 16901. www.animalcaresanctuary.org
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020