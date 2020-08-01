1/
DORIS R. (WILLIAMS) TAYLOR
1932 - 2020
Doris R. Taylor, 87, of Wellsboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Wellsboro Bible Church, 45 East Ave., Wellsboro. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with Pastor T.J. Freeman officiating. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

