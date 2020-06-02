Dorotha J. "Dot" (Jones) Dibble, 98, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was born on March 22, 1922 in Harrison Valley, a daughter of the late Francis and Lera (Bartoo) Jones.

She was the wife of the late George R. Dibble. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making baby outfits for many people, walking, running bingo for several places and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dot was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, a former member of the VFW Auxiliary, and was formerly employed as a librarian for the Wellsboro Area School District. She is survived by a son, Rob (Krista) Dibble of Wellsboro, daughter, Bonnie (Milton) Mack of Ocala, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Carol Dibble; brother, Ken (Genny) Jones of Lebanon; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Roger Dibble; two sisters and a brother.

A private family funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey McCleary officiating.

Interment will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store