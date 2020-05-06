Dorothy Blair Mudge Sheer, 99, originally of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in New Braunfels, Texas on May 2, 2020.

She was born on March 27, 1921 to Emery and Edith (Faulkner) Mudge.

On July 25, 1942, she married Nathan (Nick) Sheer.

Surviving are two daughters, Virginia (Calvin) Fresne, New Braunfels, Texas; Judy (Larry) Watters, Spring Branch, Texas; one son Emery (Jill), Miami, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Eva, Pine City, N.Y.; one sister, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 17

nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Nick, her son, Rodney, one brother, and two sisters.

As a follower of Christ, she was the embodiment of love, kindness, peace and gentleness. Her positive qualities endeared her to hundreds of people.

She was a listener, an optimist, considerate, determined, fearless, adventurous, welcoming and faithful.

At age 93, she completed multiple courses through Faith Bible Institute, maintaining a GPA of 4.0. She served as organist for Welsh Settlement Congregational Church for several decades. She traveled throughout the United States (including Hawaii) as well as Israel and Italy. One of her life's highlights was being baptized in the Jordan River.

Graveside services will be at Welsh Settlement Cemetery May 18 at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made in the name of Dorothy Blair Sheer to either Hope Hospice at 611 N. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or Animal Care Sanctuary at 11765 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

