Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain, 81, of Lawrenceville, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Kathleen Hindman officiating. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Covington Church of Christ, 2225 N. Williamson Road, Covington, PA. 16917. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com