Dorothy H. Jones, 96, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Broad Acres.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1923 in Blossburg, a daughter of Raymond and Genevieve (Williams) Mase. Dorothy was the wife of the late Elmer Jones who died in 1980. She owned and operated the Colonial Inn. Dorothy was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church and the Blossburg VFW.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Hutcheson of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Craig (Lisa) Hutcheson, Lisa Hutcheson, Kim Marvin, Mark (Amy) Jones, Traci Fitzgerald; nine great-grandchildren, Amanda Marvin, Weldon Hall, Zach Jones, Victoria Jones, Talaney Pierce, Morgan Jones, Julian Jones, Sammy Jones, Keagan Fitzgerald; four sisters, Sally Payne of Mansfield, Janet VanNoy of Mansfield, Joan Read of Mansfield, Carole (Robert) Thomas of Horseheads, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer; a son, Thomas Jones in 2002; four sisters, Marion Alexander, Betty Edwards, Lois VanDenventer, Evelyn Lovejoy; two brothers, Robert Mase, Donald Mase; a son-in-law, Benjamin Hutcheson in 2013; and long-time companion Kenneth Clark in 2007.
In honoring Dorothy's wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held at Arbon Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019