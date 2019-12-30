|
Dorothy K. Broughton, 91, of Mansfield, formerly of Morris, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 27, 2019. She was welcomed by her guardian angel and husband, Charles A. Broughton.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1928 in Liberty, the daughter of Verus and Edythe (Snyder) Krotzer. Dorothy, first and foremost, loved her husband and family. She graduated from Liberty High School and majored in Home Economics at Mansfield Teachers College.
She was passionately devoted to her five children and is survived by her sons, Arthur Broughton (Yorretta) of Fredericksburg, Va.; Scott Broughton, (Kathy) of Jensen Beach, Fla.; daughters, Teri Davis (Gordy) of Lawrenceville, Sheri Griffis (Mark) of Mansfield and Holli Smith (Randy) of Mansfield; 10 grandchildren, Aaron Broughton, Nathan and Kari Broughton, Kyle and Kylie Davis, John and Krista Broughton, Andrea (Smith) and Seve Piquero, Arica (Smith) and Andrew Greenhow, Andrew Broughton, Jay Broughton, Julia Griffis and Melinda Griffis; six great-grandchildren, Emily Hope, Audrey and Alexander Broughton, Stormy and Maxiumus Broughton, and Leandro Piquero; a brother, Allan Krotzer of Liberty, and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was loved by all who were lucky enough to know her. Her kindness, generosity and dedication were boundless. She worked for 33 years for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Morris, Williamsport and Wellsboro. She made a lasting impression on the youth community while working with them through 4-H, Girl Scouts/Cub Scouts, initiating the first group of Red Robbin baton twirlers and local Sunday School programs in Morris. She also served her local community by her 25 years as the acting Treasurer for the Salvation Army, serving on the Agricultural Extension Board and organizing numerous trips for Seniors, 55 Plus Club, and Ladies Aid dinners. Dorothy and Charles also supported Habitat for Humanity, assisting in the building of two homes. One of her most beloved hobbies was playing the piano and singing with family and friends at the Morris United Methodist Church.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Dorothy's life on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, pastor Sherri Butters officiating. Private burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Dorothy's memory are encouraged to remember the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, or the Morris Fire and Ambulance Association.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020