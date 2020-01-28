|
Dorothy "Dot" Logan was a force of life for 88 years. Born in Englewood, N.J., Dot traveled to over 37 countries, enjoyed spending time outdoors, reading countless books, listening to classical music, visiting her dear family all over the U.S. and giving back to the world in a remarkable way. Dot passed away in her Park Centre home in Newton, Iowa on Jan. 16, 2020. The Pence~Reese Funeral Home in Newton, Iowa have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Dot is survived by her children and their spouses, Don and Joan Logan, Bob and Lira Logan, Betsy (Logan) and Cliff Edwards; her grandchildren and spouse, Alison, Rachel, Trevor, Bob, Lynne and Matt, Donny and Gable; and her great-grandchild Oliver. A private graveside service will be held in Stony Point, N.Y.
