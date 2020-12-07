Dorothy (Griswold) Reamer, 93, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Jersey Shore, a daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary (Hetfield) Griswold.
She was married to the late Richard F. Reamer who passed away in 2016.
Dorothy was a member of the Wellsboro United Methodist Church where she was the church organist for many years.
She was a bank auditor starting with the Commonwealth Bank and Trust Company of Wellsboro and continuing with many if its successors.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Doreen (John) Rymell of Muncy, Renee (Mark) Burgett of Wellsboro, three grandchildren, Amber (Steve) Worden, Lisa Burgett, Jason (Robyn) Rymell and three great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com