Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
More Obituaries for DOROTHY YOUNG
DOROTHY (JONES) YOUNG


1943 - 2020
DOROTHY (JONES) YOUNG Obituary
Dorothy Jones Young, 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Sentara Hospice House. She was born on July 25, 1943 in New Bedford, MA, a daughter of Gerard and Eileen (Whelan) Montembaulg. Dorothy worked as an environmental engineer for the US Air Force.
In honoring Dorothy's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020
