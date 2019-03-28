Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas E. "Dougie" Button. View Sign

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Douglas "Dougie" E. Button was called home by his Lord and Savior, at Miller County Nursing Home, Colquitt, Ga.

Dougie was born to the late Harvey and Leah Dailey Button. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Donny and Richard "Dicky" Button, along with the love of his life, Barbara.

He is survived by his children, Kelly, Chasity, Jill and Chad; also surviving are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and siblings, Darlene, Roger, Brenda, Betty and Diane.

Dougie had a passion for hard work and travel, where he spent his construction career along the east coast. Dougie enjoyed "tinkering" and drawing. He loved bringing portraits of his children alive on paper and creating fun cartoons for his children. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and biking with his children. Dougie preserved the essence of his youth. He was a great teacher, mechanic, known to have a quick wit, a contagious sense of humor and a deep understanding of life.

A memorial dinner will be held 9-8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Harrison Valley Community Building, 205 Main Street, Harrison Valley, as no other services will be held. There, donations can be made to help bring Dougie home for final rest near his family or at GoFundMe.com and searching Darlene Stebbins funeral expenses.

