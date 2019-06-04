Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Lyman Bliss Jr.. View Sign Service Information Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield , PA 16933 (570)-662-8888 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Wellsboro, March 20, 1929 and was the son of Martha Kemp Bliss and Earl Lyman Bliss, Sr.

He had three siblings, Donald Bliss, George Bliss, and Eileen Bliss English, all who have passed.

Earl enlisted in the Navy in 1947, completing boot camp at the U.S. Naval Training in Great Lakes, Ill.

He was stationed at Corpus Christi and Hawaii. He worked as an aviation electrician and life guard during the Korean War, training pilots to swim in case their planes went down in the ocean.

In 1951 he was discharged and got his teaching degree in 1955 at Mansfield State College.

Earl started teaching in Blossburg and then moved to Liberty in 1956 where he continued to teach seventh and eighth grade history and geography for 35 years at Liberty Junior/Senior High School.

He was Liberty's athletic firector and coached basketball and baseball during his time in Liberty.

Earl was also Liberty's Justice of the Peace. He enjoyed his hobbies of being an avid bee keeper, fishing with family in Alaska and Keuka Lake, N.Y. and Pine Creek, and hunting on his land in Liberty.

Earl celebrated 66 years of "wedded bliss" with his wife Mariam Blackwell Bliss.

They had two children, Ian Enoch Bliss and Betsey Bliss Betz (Randal Betz).

Together they enjoyed sharing their love with five grandchildren and 13 precious great-grandchildren.

Earl will be greatly missed, but his memory will be eternally cherished by everyone who had the sincere pleasure to know and love him.

