Edeltraut (Gerwatowski) Lewis, 89, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Troy Hospital.
She was born June 30, 1930 in Berlin, Germany, a daughter of August and Irma (Gerstung) Gerwatowski.
Edeltraut was the wife of the late Gene Lewis who died in 2016.
She is survived by a son, Michael Gene Lewis of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter, Lori Ann and Thomas Hanes of Coatsville; a granddaughter, Alyssa Hanes; a sister, Inge Erdinger of Thierach, Germany.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Harold Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Chaplain Cemetery, Westfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 19 to June 26, 2019