EDGAR M. "ED" SHEAFFER
Edgar "Ed" M. Sheaffer, 79, of Ward Township, Tioga County, passed away early Friday morning on July 3, 2020 at his home while surrounded by family. Most recently, Edgar served as a Ward Township supervisor for many years. Maintaining Edgar's wishes, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mr Sheaffer's memory to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. A full obituary and memories may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
