Edgar R. "Broz" Shelmire, 75, of Stony Fork, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on Jan 16, 1945, in "Jersey," son of Edgar V. and Catherine (Herzberg) Shelmire.
The family moved to Stony Fork where they started the Shelmire Farm when he was six. Edgar worked at several jobs in his younger years which included construction on one of the local dams, a mechanic in the garage at Bowers Arco and finally at the Dresser Plant for several years until he became disabled after a tree cutting accident in 1990.
He loved to hunt, play cards and snowmobile until he got older and in his later years he was well known for his daily trips to town for a lottery ticket or two.
He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Linda) of Trout Run, Raymond (Denise) of Stony Fork and Jeremy (Becky) of Beech Creek; six grandchildren, Laura (Rob), Ryan (Jesica), Trisha (Bruce), Colby (Emily), Oliver and Meadow and two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Chase; two sisters, Catherine Doane of Wellsboro and Susan (Terry) Pierce of Georgia; three brothers, James (Gloria), John (Jody) and Jeff, all of Wellsboro, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Bessie and Charles Kriner and brother-in-law, James Doane.
He was a very quiet man and at his request there will be no services.The family is planning a Shelmire picnic (which he also always enjoyed) next summer (after Covid) at the Farm to celebrate his life and they would like to thank Hospice Care for their assistance over the past several days. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro.www.carletonfh.com