Edith Ellen Merritt Hackett, 99, passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord on Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019, at Collin's Personal Care Home in Elkland.

She was born Oct. 6, 1919, in Nelson, to William and Clara (Eaton) Merritt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick A. Hackett; son, Robert R. Hackett; three sisters, Ida Weeks, Eloise Brown, and Elma Avery; brother, Keith Merritt; and six grandchildren.

A loving 70-year marriage to Frederick A. Hackett resulted in the birth of seven children, Sharron and Larue (deceased) Jones of Maryland. Robert (deceased) and Roberta Hackett of Nelson, Bradley and Rosemary Hackett of Elkland, Terry and JoAnne Hackett of Nelson, Clara (Carlie) and John (Butch) McDivitt of Lawrenceville, William and Lois Hackett of Florida, Deborah and Brian Scott Chilson of Nelson; 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 36 great-great grandchildren.

Endearingly called the Queen Mother of the Hackett family, Edith's greatest joy was taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Edith was a longstanding member of the United Community Church in Nelson.

She enjoyed playing piano, needlework, gardening, baking, and always eager to attend the next family reunion or party.

A private, family service will be held at the United Community Church in Nelson followed by a family gathering at The Center, located at 400 Park Avenue in Corning, N.Y.

