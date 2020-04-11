|
Edward Brueilly, 93, entered into rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was the husband of 71 years to Lillian Brueilly.
A godly man of great faith, Edward was a member of Bakerburg Community Church in Mainesburg.
In the 1950's, after serving his country in WWII, he founded Eddie's Truckstop in Mansfield, which is still in existence today.
Later, he owned and operated Brueilly Dodge from 1965-1989.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Lillian, Edward is survived by his son, Kevin Brueilly (Jennifer) of Evans, Ga; daughter, Debbi Minnick (Tracy) of Cardwell, Australia; grandchildren, Alex and Madison Brueilly of Evans, Ga; David, Andrew, Daniel, and Sarah Minnick of Greenville, S.C. and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughters, Lois and Carol Brueilly and a son, Scott Brueilly.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Lehn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 23, 2020