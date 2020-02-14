|
Edward D. Collins, age 82, of Westfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born June 12, 1937 in Wellsville, he was the son of the late Charles (Frank) and Dortha Robbins Collins. On Oct. 13, 1956 in Brookfield, he married the former Beverly Simmons, who survives. He was a 1956 graduate of Westfield High School. Ed was employed at Ingersol-Rand/Dresser-Rand in Painted Post almost 42 years and was a pastor at Harrison Valley Federated Church for 23 years. He loved to hunt, loved the outdoors and visiting with friends and family. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and pastor.
Surviving, besides his wife, Bev, are two sons, Rick (Sis) Collins of Elkland and Shawn Collins (Danielle) of Brookfield; two daughters, Susan (William) Cole of Elmer and Dawn Collins of Westfield; grandchildren, Shannon Collins, William (Danielle) Cole Jr., Angela (Nick) Green, Derek (Jessica) Collins, Riley (Rachel) Collins, Cole Collins (Savannah), MacKenzie Collins, Jayce Collins and Faith Brandt; several great grandchildren; a sister, Linda (David) Odle; sister in law, Jeannie Simmons and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceded by a brother in law, Darrow Simmons.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. at the Harrison Valley Federated Church with Ed Heyler officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Harrison Valley Federated Church, 201 Second St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020