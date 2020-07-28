Edward D. Frace, Jr., 75, of Elkland, went home to be with the Lord with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020 while in the Gatehouse Hospice Center in Williamsport.
Born Jan. 5, 1945 in Easton, he was the son of the late Edward D. and Grace (Babp) Frace. He served in the US Marine Corps for six years, was a Tatamy police officer for seven years, Upper Nazareth Police officer for three years, a Boy Scout leader and he retired after 40 years of service as a mechanic for Georgia Pacific, formerly Dixie Corp, Fork Twp.
Ed was a member of the Tatamy Fire Company for 42 years, where he served as Fire Chief for 13 years, a member of the Tatamy Fire Social Club and the Elkland Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, quoits, baseball and camping.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helen M. (Stout); his daughter, Lisa LaBar and her husband, James and their children, Robert and Ashley; his son, Todd and his wife Ramie and their daughter, Ryann; brothers, Richard and wife, Janet and Donald and wife Sandy; a sister, Barbara McEntire and husband, Larry; two sisters in law, Carol and Barbara Frace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Bruce.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's honor to The Gatehouse, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Leukemia Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
